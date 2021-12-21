Country moving forward with Liberation War spirit: Minister



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, MP, as chief guest, addressing a meeting of freedom fighters and civil society people in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur on Monday. photo: observer

He made this remark while addressing a meeting of freedom fighters and civil society people as chief guest. The meeting was held in Bhandaria Upazila auditorium on Monday noon.

"No compromise with our glorious independence. Ignoring domestic and foreign conspiracies, our government has executed court verdicts of hanging war criminals. We are actively working to bring back other killers of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for trials," he told the meeting.

The minister further said, Bangabandhu had dreamt of building a secular and prosperous country that will be free of discrimination. "We are working to this end under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Local MP and Chairman of Jatiya Party Anwar Hossain Manju was present as special guest at the meeting. It was chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shema Rani Dhar.

Among others, Chairman of Zila Parishad and Organizing Secretary of District Awami League Mohiuddin Maharaj, Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, and Superintendent of Police Md Saidur Rahman were present at the meeting.







