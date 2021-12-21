Banking Events

Banking Events

Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Idris along with General Manager Md Sirajul Islam, Md Ali Ashraf Abu Taher, DGM Md Nurul Haque inaugurating Kalurghat Shilpa Area branch operations in the relocated building at R & S tower of BFIDC road, Chattagram recently.Being led by the Standard Bank CFO Md. Ali Reza; its employees spontaneously participated the Oath taking ceremony in the celebration programme of the 'Golden Jubilee of Victory and the Mujib Year' in the city recently.