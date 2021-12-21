

AIBL opens its199th branch at Araihazar, N'gonj

Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu virtually inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest. Director of the Bank Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah and Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed were present in the occasion. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Deputy Manging Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Senior Executives of the Bank participated in the occasion.

Senior Executive Vice President Md. Mujibul Quader, Aktar Kamal, Mohammad Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, AIBTRI DG Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Ward Councilor of Araihazar Municipality Jahangir Alam, Principal of Vargau Nesaria Madrasa Maulana Md. Fazlul Haque were also participated in the event.

The ceremony was conducted by Senior Executive Vice President Engr. Md. Habib Ullah. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. New branch manager Mohammad Abu Taher thanked the audience.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and he ensured best services for clients.





