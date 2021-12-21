

Union Bank inaugurates its 100th branch

A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Union Bank Limited recently inaugurated its100th branch at Bijoynagar , Dhaka as the chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka with the maintain health rules, says a press release.In his keynotes address, MokammelHoque Chowdhury extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the esteemed customers, patrons, well-wishers, regulators and the people of the country on the occasion of inauguration of hundredth branch of the bank.Additional Managing Director ofthe bank Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal, Md. Nazrul Islam, Councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation 20 no. Ward Farid Uddin Ahmad Ratan, Councilor of 13 no. Ward Anamul Haque Abul and President of Bangladesh National Federation of the Deaf Shahadat Alam Haru Chowdhury were present as special guests. Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, local elite of Dhaka were present at the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.