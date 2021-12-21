Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IndiGo working with other industry players to address problems

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

MUMBAI, Dec 20: The country's largest airline IndiGo is working with other industry players and the civil aviation ministry to address the "long standing problem" of high indirect tax rate, which currently stands at 21 per cent, according to its chief Ronojoy Dutta.
In his Christmas and New Year greetings to the employees, the IndiGo CEO also flagged that profitability is under considerable pressure owing to low airfares regime at a time when the carrier is focusing on "repairing" its balance sheet.
His views also come at a time when the civil aviation sector is slowly on the recovery path after being battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
While various restrictions, including on travel, were being eased till late last month, the emergence of the Omicron variant has triggered fresh health concerns and various countries have started to re-impose curbs to contain the infections.
The domestic aviation industry has been pitching for lower direct and indirect taxes at various levels.
"We pay over 21 per cent of our revenues as indirect taxes to the government. We think it is unconscionable that a critical infrastructure industry such as aviation, with its large multiplier effects in employment, should be taxed at such a high rate.
"We are working with other players in the industry and the civil aviation ministry to address this long standing problem," Dutta said in the message.
The IndiGo chief also pointed out that even as the domestic aviation market is growing rapidly, post the second wave, which almost grounded air travel demand, airline ticket prices in India are among the "lowest" in the world.
"As income levels in the country rise, we can expect some relief in the form of higher ticket prices, but in the meantime, there is considerable pressure on profitability," he said.
During the pandemic, the airline incurred large losses and has been forced to take on a large amount of debt to fund its cash burn, Dutta said and emphasised that "repairing our balance sheet is an urgent task".
Outlining the "game plan" for the future, Dutta said maintaining the cost leadership position is, of course, of "critical importance" amid heightened domestic competition along with international expansion, as "we see immense scope for profitable growth in geographies all around us".
"We see opportunities for improving our revenues by further segmenting our customer base and offering additional services tailored to each segment. Developing our cargo business is one of our major initiatives," he said.
    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
AIBL opens its199th branch at Araihazar, N'gonj
Union Bank inaugurates its 100th branch
India spooks Amazon by suspending 2019 Future Group deal
IndiGo working with other industry players to address problems
Japan's Osaka Gas enters India's urban gas market
Bay of Bengal has resources to generate 20,000 MW wind power
Five-day REHAB fair begins in city Thursday


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft