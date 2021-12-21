Bay of Bengal has resources to generate 20,000 MW wind power

Speakers at a webinar expressed the view that the Bay of Bengal has the resources to generate 20,000 MW wind power.

They assumed this at the webinar of EP Talks on "Cop26 Outcome and Its Implication on Energy Transition for Bangladesh" organised by Energy and Power with the support of SREDA and GIZ recently.

The speakers said that the Mujib Climate Perspective Plan has included establishment of a "Mujib Energy Hub".

Special Envoy of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Presidency and President of Bangladesh Energy Forum Abul Kalam Azad addressed the function as the chief guest. It was moderated by Energy and Power editor Mollah Amzad.

Azad said that initiatives have already been taken for resource mapping on the Bay of Bengal and installation of rooftop solar under net metering, which has added a new dimension.

"However, if you take initiatives to raise awareness about establishment of rooftop solar with all chambers and banks, you will get great success," Azad added.

He said that if someone sells electricity under the net metering system by establishing solar home system, he or she will be self-sufficient.

"We have to start working on new technology hydrogen or nitrogen now," Azad added.

Chairman of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) and Additional Secretary Mohammad Alauddin joined the webinar as the special guest.

Former Additional Secretary and Climate Negotiator Faculty, North South University Dr Nurul Qadir presented the keynote address on the topic.

Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain, Director of Department of Environment Md Ziaul Haque, Dr Mizan R Khan and GIZ IEEP2 programme coordinator Engineer Al Mudabir bin Anam delivered their speeches as panelists.

Mohammad Alauddin said that COP26 has raised huge response and awareness among all, adding, "With solar, we have a lot of success. However, we need to focus on importing hydro power. In the master plan, we have to follow our plan."

According to the master plan, there are five programmes currently running on energy efficiency. The use of energy efficient products is very important to reduce carbon pollution. -BSS

















