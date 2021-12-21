Video
Five-day REHAB fair begins in city Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

REHAB Fair-2021 will begin in the capital, Dhaka, on Thursday to showcase apartments, land and other real estate and housing products.
The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh is organising the five-day fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.
A total of 150 housing and land developers, including 15 building materials companies, and 30 financial institutions will showcase their products at 202 stalls at the fair, which will continue till December 27, said REHAB leaders at a press conference held at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi is expected to inaugurate the event. REHAB vice-presidents Kamal Mahmud and Shohel Rana, among others, attended the press conference. Shohel said that the fair would create a bridge between realtors and buyers and help buyers find out appropriate apartments and plots within their affordability.
He said, 'We have been arranging the festival since 2001. The fair will remain open for visitors from 10:00am to 9:00pm every day, except the opening day when visitors will be allowed to enter the venue after 2:00pm. REHAB will spend the money it will receive from selling entry tickets for destitute people.'
The price of single entry ticket is Tk 50 while multiple entry ticket will be sold at Tk 100.


