

Best Electronics holds annual sales conference

The gathering was addressed by the officials about reviewing and implementing the sales planning and programs of action for the next year through the pandemic situation. Syed Asaduzzaman, the Managing Director and Syed Tahmid Zaman Rashik, Director of the conglomerate in their speeches focused on various directives and advices.

Another Director Syed Ashab Zaman Rafid was connected virtually from USA. Conducted by M. M. Ferdous, the Executive Director, the function engaged in various team-building activities was wrapped up following awarding the best performers and an attractive raffle draw competition.











