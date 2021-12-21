Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Radisson Blu Dhaka to celebrate pompous Xmas events

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Radisson will present fun filled days for a joyous occasion called 'Jingle & Joy' on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The iconic octagon-shaped hotel lobby will amplify the celebrations by featuring an illuminated Christmas tree, placed magnificently with colourful fairy lights, Santa Sleigh Reindeer and a fascinating Gingerbread House of Delights, thus creating a grandiose aura and a marvel to behold.
On both 24th and 25th December, guests can relish a heart-warming Christmas Eve Brunch priced at Tk 3,500 and delicious Christmas Day Brunch priced at Tk 4,100, starting from 1230 hours to 1600 hours. Moreover, the Christmas Eve dinner buffet and Christmas Day Buffet both are priced at Tk 4,100 for adults and Tk 2,100 for kids, beginning from 1830 hours to 2300 hours at Water Garden Brasserie.
Some of the highlights of this two-day event will include a Carving & Live Station consisting of sumptuous whole roasted turkey, Asian steamed hot pot, seafood thermidor, braised lamb shark, beef steak with Porcini mushroom, etc. There will be a mouth-watering dessert station filled with delicious items such as Christmas apple crumble, chocolate sludge cake, lemon marring pie, blueberry caramel cake and many other delicacies.
A Christmas 5-course set menu priced at Tk 6,900 is also available for guests, to be held at Sublime Restaurant, starting from 1830 hours to 2300 hours.
Children will appreciate a Christmas Jingle & Joy Kid's Party to be hosted at Water Garden Terrace from 1200 hours to 1700 hours. The programme will entail a visit by Santa Claus, magic performance and live music entertainment. Kids will receive special goodies from Santa Claus and Kid's Bites such as popcorns, sugar candies, and fruit flavoured drinks will be included. The entry fee for Kids' Party is priced at Tk 950.
Patrons will be happy to avail the "Buy One, Get One Free" offer for buffets with selected credit cards on both 24th & 25th December, as well as "Buy Two Get One Free" offers available on any payment method only on 24th December (Christmas Eve Dinner). A selection of four Christmas accommodation packages is on offer from 23-26 December, 2021 starting from Tk 6,500 per couple/night.
All prices are subjected to 15 percent VAT and 12.5 percent service charge.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
AIBL opens its199th branch at Araihazar, N'gonj
Union Bank inaugurates its 100th branch
India spooks Amazon by suspending 2019 Future Group deal
IndiGo working with other industry players to address problems
Japan's Osaka Gas enters India's urban gas market
Bay of Bengal has resources to generate 20,000 MW wind power
Five-day REHAB fair begins in city Thursday


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft