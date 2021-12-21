Radisson Blu Dhaka to celebrate pompous Xmas events

Radisson will present fun filled days for a joyous occasion called 'Jingle & Joy' on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The iconic octagon-shaped hotel lobby will amplify the celebrations by featuring an illuminated Christmas tree, placed magnificently with colourful fairy lights, Santa Sleigh Reindeer and a fascinating Gingerbread House of Delights, thus creating a grandiose aura and a marvel to behold.

On both 24th and 25th December, guests can relish a heart-warming Christmas Eve Brunch priced at Tk 3,500 and delicious Christmas Day Brunch priced at Tk 4,100, starting from 1230 hours to 1600 hours. Moreover, the Christmas Eve dinner buffet and Christmas Day Buffet both are priced at Tk 4,100 for adults and Tk 2,100 for kids, beginning from 1830 hours to 2300 hours at Water Garden Brasserie.

Some of the highlights of this two-day event will include a Carving & Live Station consisting of sumptuous whole roasted turkey, Asian steamed hot pot, seafood thermidor, braised lamb shark, beef steak with Porcini mushroom, etc. There will be a mouth-watering dessert station filled with delicious items such as Christmas apple crumble, chocolate sludge cake, lemon marring pie, blueberry caramel cake and many other delicacies.

A Christmas 5-course set menu priced at Tk 6,900 is also available for guests, to be held at Sublime Restaurant, starting from 1830 hours to 2300 hours.

Children will appreciate a Christmas Jingle & Joy Kid's Party to be hosted at Water Garden Terrace from 1200 hours to 1700 hours. The programme will entail a visit by Santa Claus, magic performance and live music entertainment. Kids will receive special goodies from Santa Claus and Kid's Bites such as popcorns, sugar candies, and fruit flavoured drinks will be included. The entry fee for Kids' Party is priced at Tk 950.

Patrons will be happy to avail the "Buy One, Get One Free" offer for buffets with selected credit cards on both 24th & 25th December, as well as "Buy Two Get One Free" offers available on any payment method only on 24th December (Christmas Eve Dinner). A selection of four Christmas accommodation packages is on offer from 23-26 December, 2021 starting from Tk 6,500 per couple/night.

All prices are subjected to 15 percent VAT and 12.5 percent service charge.





