Pak exchange keen on cash-settled crypto contracts

KARACHI, Dec 20: The Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) is eager to introduce cash-settled contracts of cryptocurrencies to help local investors take exposure to the increasingly popular peer-to-peer global digital payment system.

Speaking to Dawn in a recent interview, PMEX Managing Director Ejaz Ali Shah said the central monetary authority should revisit its 2018 decision against cryptocurrencies because they're getting worldwide recognition as a medium of exchange.

"It's only a matter of time. How can you stay away from something that's being adopted by the rest of the world so rapidly?" said Mr Shah who heads the country's only commodity futures exchange.

Dealing in cryptocurrencies is officially banned in Pakistan, although the country boasts of having one of the highest cryptocurrency adoption rates globally, according to the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index by Chainalysis. -Dawn











