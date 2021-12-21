India’s coal demand to top 1 billion tonnes in 2022

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: Coal will remain king in India, pushing net-zero goals further away in spite of the government's continuous push for renewables, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

According to the IEA's Coal Report 2021, India's coal consumption will increase at an average annual rate of 3.9% to 1.18 billion tonne in 2024, on the back of a GDP growth rate of 7.4% between 2022 and 2024, which will partially be fuelled by coal.

It saw India's total annual coal demand rebounding in 2021 to 1.05 billion tonne, a tad higher than pre-pandemic level, from 931 million tonne (mt) in 2020 when consumption had fallen due to the pandemic-induced demand destruction.

"As more households get connected to the grid and incomes continue to rise, higher sales of household electrical appliances (and electric vehicles in the near future) will lead to a steady increase in electricity demand. Power demand is also expected to grow in industries such as aluminium, as well as steel and cement production to meet the needs of construction and infrastructure projects," the report said. -TNN



















