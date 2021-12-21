Video
US keen to support Bangladesh fisheries, livestock sector

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Correspondent

Senior USDA official Megan M Francis (extreme left) and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim (2nd from left)along with other officials pose for photograph when the former led a delegation to Ministry at the Secretariat Dhaka on Sunday

Senior USDA official Megan M Francis (extreme left) and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim (2nd from left)along with other officials pose for photograph when the former led a delegation to Ministry at the Secretariat Dhaka on Sunday

The United States is interested to provide assistance for the fisheries and livestock sector in Bangladesh.
The interest came when a delegation of the US Embassy in Dhaka paid a courtesy call on Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at his Secretariat office on Sunday.
Megan M Francis, agricultural attaché, of Overseas Agricultural Services, US Department of Agriculture, working at the US Embassy in Dhaka; and Tanvir Mahmud Bin Hossain, Overseas Agriculture Specialist at the US Department of Agriculture; were present, among others.
During the meeting, Rezaul said: "We have friendly relations with the United States...there are many opportunities to work together on issues of mutual interest."
He said the two countries have opportunities to exchange experiences and cooperate in the fisheries and livestock sectors.  There is also an opportunity for technology exchange between the two countries, Rezaul said, adding that the Bangladesh government is working to develop the country's agriculture and fisheries and livestock sectors, while the two countries can undertake a joint plan to this end.
BSS adds: Francis said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a visionary leader and she is playing a vital role in addressing the impacts of climate change.
The US Department of Agriculture may work with the government of Bangladesh to address the risks of climate change and exchange information in this regard, she said.
Francis said there is ample opportunity for Bangladesh and the United States to work together to increase mutual cooperation in the fisheries and livestock sectors.


