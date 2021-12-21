

CVC Finance, OpenArc BD to provide fintech to clients

OpenArc is an Open Architecture Software & Engineering products Development Company coupled with value-based ICT and Engineering education. In addition to Sri Lanka, they have a presence in Japan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, says a press release

The purpose of this collaboration is to enlist OpenArc as a technology partner in order to create a one-of-a-kind and tailored fintech financial solution for CVC Finance's existing and prospective customers. Both companies will be able to develop and thrive in the financial sector as a result of this collaboration.

It has remained resilient in the face of the pandemic in order to provide the best value to the customers. Along with traditional products, CVC has also focused on developing alternate delivery channels through the use of technology.

CVC Finance will provide a smooth, flawless, and comfortable financial journey for their customers throughout their financial needs under this technological partnership. CVC Finance will be able to include a wide range of unbanked people into the access to finance net through this App. Furthermore, CVC Finance will be able to provide better, more seamless, and timely customer service to its existing customers.

Syed Minhaj Ahmed, Managing Director of CVC Finance Limited, signed the agreement with Ziaul Islam, Chief Marketing Officer, OpenArch.The ceremony was attended by other officials from both parties.

Syed Minhaj Ahmed said, "Over the years, technology has progressed significantly. CVC Finance is committed to capitalize on the rural economy and provide the best customer experience through leveraging technology. This technology relationship with OpenArc is a key step forward in CVC Finance Limited's digital transformation.."

"In this FinTech business transformation age, it is very timely that we move together with CVC Finance in a technology partnership for the implementation of a series of Digital Banking solutions for CVC Finance. By joining our hands together, we will be more than happy to bring in, as our motto stands for, 'Software Solutions with People Relationships', more and more new technology solutions through such long-term business relationships to many other organizations as well. It is our best interest to show a very fruitful, synergistic and futuristic FinTech transformation to all our much respected clientele", commenting on the new technology partnership formed with CVC Finance, Daya Hettiarachchi, CEO of OpenArc Bangladesh said.















