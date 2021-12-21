Business Events

Business Events

Senior officials of the LankaBangla Foundation handing over blankets to the Jessore unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BRCS) to distribute among the poor in the winter. The Lankabangla Foundation conducts this blanket distribution programme every year as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. Jessore Red Crescent Unit Secretary Zahid Hasan Tukun, received the blanket on behalf of the BRCS.ICCB (International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh) President Mahbubur Rahman (Centre) presenting ICCB Business Directory to Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) President Vishnu Kumar Agarwal when a 13-Member Business Delegation from Nepal called on ICCB President in Dhaka recently.