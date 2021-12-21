Listing of promising firms in stock market demanded



DCCI President Rizwan Rahman (middle) calls on BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam at the BSEC headquarter at the city's Agargaon on Sunday

They also demanded realization of tax with proper execution of tax difference between listed and non-listed companies to encourage companies listing the share markets.

The demand came during a courtesy call on the BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam at its headquarter at the city's Agargaon by a group of business people led by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman on Sunday.

Discussion with the BSEC Chairman the DCCI President revealed that Bangladesh will need to invest $608 billion from 2016 -2040 in the infrastructure sector.

The current trend indicates that Bangladesh will be able to meet USD 417 billion investment in the infrastructure sector leaving a financing gap of $192 billion from 2016 to 2040, said a report of the 'Global Infrastructure Hub'.

"The capital market can play a key role to reduce the investment gap in Bangladesh as the market has a huge potential to recover CMSMEs financing gap through encouraging businesses to source long-term capital reducing dependence on banks and NBFIs," said Rizwan.

UNB adds: The DSE SME platform needs to be effectively operationalized as well as listing rules for SME Platform needs to be relaxed, he said.

The businesses also urged to create a vibrant secondary bond market, priority needs to be given implementing enabling policy to develop market infrastructure, simplification of the bond issuance process, tax incentives for both issuer and investors, and credible credit rating by the national as well as international credit rating agencies.









Business leaders have urged Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to enlist well-performing companies in the capital market.They also demanded realization of tax with proper execution of tax difference between listed and non-listed companies to encourage companies listing the share markets.The demand came during a courtesy call on the BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam at its headquarter at the city's Agargaon by a group of business people led by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman on Sunday.Discussion with the BSEC Chairman the DCCI President revealed that Bangladesh will need to invest $608 billion from 2016 -2040 in the infrastructure sector.The current trend indicates that Bangladesh will be able to meet USD 417 billion investment in the infrastructure sector leaving a financing gap of $192 billion from 2016 to 2040, said a report of the 'Global Infrastructure Hub'."The capital market can play a key role to reduce the investment gap in Bangladesh as the market has a huge potential to recover CMSMEs financing gap through encouraging businesses to source long-term capital reducing dependence on banks and NBFIs," said Rizwan.UNB adds: The DSE SME platform needs to be effectively operationalized as well as listing rules for SME Platform needs to be relaxed, he said.The businesses also urged to create a vibrant secondary bond market, priority needs to be given implementing enabling policy to develop market infrastructure, simplification of the bond issuance process, tax incentives for both issuer and investors, and credible credit rating by the national as well as international credit rating agencies.