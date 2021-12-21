Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Listing of promising firms in stock market demanded

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Correspondent

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman (middle) calls on BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam at the BSEC headquarter at the city's Agargaon on Sunday

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman (middle) calls on BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam at the BSEC headquarter at the city's Agargaon on Sunday

Business leaders have urged Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to enlist well-performing companies in the capital market.
They also demanded realization of tax with proper execution of tax difference between listed and non-listed companies to encourage companies listing the share markets.
The demand came during a courtesy call on the BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam at its headquarter at the city's  Agargaon by a group of business people led by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman on Sunday.
Discussion with the BSEC Chairman the DCCI President revealed that Bangladesh will need to invest $608 billion from 2016 -2040 in the infrastructure sector.
The current trend indicates that Bangladesh will be able to meet USD 417 billion investment in the infrastructure sector leaving a financing gap of $192 billion from 2016 to 2040, said a report of the 'Global Infrastructure Hub'.
"The capital market can play a key role to reduce the investment gap in Bangladesh as the market has a huge potential to recover CMSMEs financing gap through encouraging businesses to source long-term capital reducing dependence on banks and NBFIs," said Rizwan.
UNB adds: The DSE SME platform needs to be effectively operationalized as well as listing rules for SME Platform needs to be relaxed, he said.
The businesses also urged to create a vibrant secondary bond market, priority needs to be given implementing enabling policy to develop market infrastructure, simplification of the bond issuance process, tax incentives for both issuer and investors, and credible credit rating by the national as well as international credit rating agencies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
AIBL opens its199th branch at Araihazar, N'gonj
Union Bank inaugurates its 100th branch
India spooks Amazon by suspending 2019 Future Group deal
IndiGo working with other industry players to address problems
Japan's Osaka Gas enters India's urban gas market
Bay of Bengal has resources to generate 20,000 MW wind power
Five-day REHAB fair begins in city Thursday


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft