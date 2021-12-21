Video
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021
Largest solar power plant comes online in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021
Business Correspondent

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced recently that Bangladesh's largest PV project -- the 130 MWp Bagerhat solar power plant with Sungrow's central inverter solutions installed came into commercial operation in late December 2021.
PTI adds: Working closely with ABB and Orion Group, Sungrow will offer its expertise and continue to support Bangladesh in its energy transition journey.
With 95% of Bangladesh's power generation stemming from gas, diesel, and coal, this 130 MWp project is a significant development for a nation that had a total grid-connected capacity of approximately 100 MW in 2020.
Located in Khulna, the Bagerhat project overtook the 73 MW Mymensingh solar power plant as Bangladesh's largest solar power plant upon its completion. Utilizing Bangladesh's 2,500 hours of sunshine per year, the project will be able to generate power equivalent to that produced by more than 324,000 tons of coal a year.
It is so far the largest eco-friendly power project to provide clean energy by using the most efficient monocrystalline solar panels and over 99% efficient inverters. This plant is connected to 132/33 KV Mongla PGCB Grid Substation through a newly constructed around 9 km transmission line.
Due to Bangladesh's humid and hot climate, ABB has chosen to deploy Sungrow's advanced SG3125HV 1500Vdc system for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The SG3125HV features temperature-controlled air cooling which allows it to operate without derating even when the temperature is up to 50 degrees Celsius. Moreover, its design allows for investment savings in the form of lower transportation and installation costs.
The investor of this project, Orion Group is a leading conglomerate and a legendary brand name in the business arena of Bangladesh. "We needed a solution that offers the most upside in terms of performance, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with the conditions of the project. Sungrow, as a pioneer, was able to surpass all of our expectations with their state-of-the-art product," commented Mehedi Islam Aneek, Project Manager of Orion Group.
Recently, the government of Bangladesh unveiled its renewable energy generation strategy for the Eighth Five-Year Plan period. The government said the new strategy will have to be aggressively pursued so that all that is planned to get implemented in time and the required policy support is prioritized. Citing the significant success of the introduction of rooftop PV systems and the role solar energy has played in providing lighting for homes, the Bangladeshi government said that the Eighth Five-Year Plan will continue to focus on solar and wind power development.


