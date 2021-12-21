Selling spree pulls down stock indices for 2nd running day

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Sunday as investors continued their selling spree on sector-wise issues, pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dropped 46.63 points or 0.68 percent to 6,736.55. DSEX lost more than 131 points in the two straight sessions.

Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, losing 19.04 points to 2,528.66 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) declined 10.59 points to 1,432.65, at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE stood at Taka 8.07 billion, up 2.67 percent from the previous day's tally of Taka 7.86 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues transacted, 241 declined, 100 advanced and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Taka 1.28 billion changing hands, followed by Genex Infosys (Taka 372 million), ONE Bank (Taka 372 million), Asia Insurance (Taka 278 million), and Sena Kalyan Insurance (Taka 174 million).

Asia Insurance was the highest gainer, gaining 9.27 percent while Khan Brother PP Woven Bag Industries was the day's worst loser, losing 6.52 percent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 142 points to 19,596.61 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 83 points to 11,778.07 at the close.

Of the traded issues, 193 declined, 69 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city bourse traded 20.39 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 916 million.















