Govt doubles knitwear wastage rate to 30pc in apparel industry

The government has doubled the wastage rate for the knitwear subsector in producing apparel products - from yarns to fabrics and fabrics to garments - to up to 30 per cent from 16 per cent.

The Commerce Ministry in a notification on Sunday announced the new depreciation rate for the knitwear exporters and abolished the previous rate which was set in December 1988.

According to experts, the new decision from the government would allow apparel exporters to import yarns and fabrics in increased quantities under the duty-free facility as the wastage rate has been doubled.

According to the ministry circular, the depreciation rate for the basic knitwear products, including romper, tank tops, dresses, gowns, hoodies and lingerie, has been set at 30 per cent.

The rate for sweater and socks products, including sweaters, jumpers, pullovers, cardigans, vests, socks, gloves and similar items, has been set at 4.0 per cent.

In December 1998, the government had set the maximum 16 per cent wastage rate in producing RMG items from raw materials - yarn to fabric at 7.0 per cent and fabric to finished goods at 9.0 per cent.

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) on January 7, 2021 sent a letter to the commerce ministry demanding depreciation rate at 40 per cent, up from 16 per cent.

An Additional Secretary of the Ministry on Saturday said that an inter-ministry meeting was held on January 20 on the association's demand.

The Commerce Ministry formed a committee headed by Joint Secretary Mst Kamrunnahar to scrutinise the demand.

Though the government doubled the wastage rate, BKMEA's executive president Mohammad Hatem rejected the revised rates and termed it unrealistic.

He said that the rate should be much higher as the ministry-formed committee visited six factories and found wastage rates ranging from 35 per cent to 50 per cent for some special items.

The government has made the decision on the suggestions made by non-technical people without taking the real scenario into consideration, Hatem told The Daily Observer.









