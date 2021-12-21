Video
Domestic violence ‘almost satanic’ says pope

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

VATICAN CITY, Dec 20: Pope Francis described domestic violence as something "almost satanic" in an interview with Italian television, insisting on the dignity of the victims whose numbers have risen since the Covid pandemic.
He was referring to "the great number of women who are beaten, abused at home, even by their husbands," in comments to TG5 during a special programme broadcast Sunday evening. Pope Francis was filmed talking to four people described as being the "invisible ones" in society, including a victim of such abuse. They discussed issues such as violence, poverty and the fallout from the pandemic.
"It's a problem which, to my eyes, is almost satanic," he told one of his interlocutors, a woman who with her children had had to flee her violent husband. "Because it is taking advantage of the weakness of someone who can't defend themselves."
Comparing the suffering of abused women with that of Mary, the mother of Christ, who had to witness his crucifixion, he argued that she had never lost her dignity. Advising the woman to draw strength from that example, he told her: "I see a lot of dignity in you, for if you had lost your dignity, you wouldn't be here."    -AFP


