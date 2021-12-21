Video
Nadal tests positive for Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MADRID, DEC 20: Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, who was expected to play in the Australian Open next month, said Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolating.
The Spanish former world number one said he took the test when he returned to Spain from Abu Dhabi where he took part in an exhibition tournament last week.
"I am going through some unpleasant moments but I trust that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me," he wrote on Twitter.
"As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution," he added.
"I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments."
The 35-year-old had been due to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP event ahead of the Australian Open which begins at Melbourne Park on January 17.
The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -- forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
Nadal lost to another former world number one Andy Murray in an exhibition match on Friday in Abu Dhabi, his first match since August.     -AFP



