Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool held as Son rescues Spurs in thriller

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LONDON, DEC 20: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claimed referee Paul Tierney has a "problem" with him after Tottenham's Son Heung-min punished Alisson Becker's blunder to rescue a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday.
Klopp's side recovered from Harry Kane's early strike to move in front thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Andrew Robertson.
But South Korea forward Son equalised after Alisson missed his attempt to cut out Harry Winks' pass.
Liverpool held on for a point despite having to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men following Robertson's dismissal for an ugly hack on Emerson Royal.
Klopp was booked after protesting over two key Tierney decisions, insisting Kane should have been sent off and Jota deserved a penalty.
The German took aim at Tierney in a post-match blast, saying: "I have no idea what his problem is with me.
"I was a bit more emotional in the game. I'd have preferred the right decisions on the pitch.
"Kane was definitely a red card. For the penalty, the referee told me he thinks Jota stops on purpose. It is incredible.
"He had the best spot on the pitch and doesn't give it. You will have to ask him what his problem is with me."
For the first time in four years, Liverpool won't be top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day.
The Reds are three points behind leaders Manchester City, who thrashed Newcastle 4-0 earlier on Sunday.
After winning their previous eight games in all competitions, Liverpool once again left London frustrated having lost at West Ham and drawn at Brentford this term.
The pulsating encounter was a welcome antidote to the coronavirus mayhem which has engulfed the Premier League, with six games postponed this weekend.
Amid calls for the Christmas programme to be postponed to stem the virus spread, Klopp said: "We play now on Wednesday, Sunday and Tuesday. That is impossible.
"We do not have the players. We could maybe have another case or two. We have to think about it, we cannot just push it all through. If we don't play any more and have a break I am fine."
Tottenham had been hit the hardest by Covid, with Liverpool's visit their first game in a fortnight after matches against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester were postponed.
Nine of Antonio Conte's squad contracted the virus and some of them remain in isolation.
Liverpool weren't immune either and, just hours before kick-off, Thiago Alcantara tested positive, while Jordan Henderson was sidelined by a non-Covid illness.
Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones remained absent having missed Thursday's win against Newcastle after testing positive.
Racing onto Tanguy Ndombele's pin-point pass into the Liverpool area, Kane guided a clinical finish into the far corner in the 13th minute.
It was only Kane's second Premier League goal of a difficult season for the England captain.
A feisty affair grew more heated after Kane was only booked for a studs-up foul on Robertson that could easily have been a red card.
Liverpool equalised in the 35th minute as Robertson darted into the area and clipped a precise cross towards Jota, who powered a header past Hugo Lloris for his 11th club goal of the season.
Jota appealed in vain for a penalty moments later, going down under heavy contact from Emerson.
Seconds after Trent Alexander-Arnold's push on Dele Alli failed to yield a Tottenham penalty, the right-back popped up with a driven cross that Robertson headed home from close-range in the 69th minute.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal tests positive for Covid-19
Liverpool held as Son rescues Spurs in thriller
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Napoli squeeze past Milan to reignite title push
Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll
Hazard returns but Real fail to find a way past Cadiz
Australia clinch second Ashes Test
Smith and Boucher face hearing on racial discrimination


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft