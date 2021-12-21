Video
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

BUENOS AIRES, DEC 20: A virtual auction of some 90 items owned by late football superstar Diego Maradona on Sunday failed to attract any big bidders, with a seaside apartment, two BMWs and the house he had bought for his parents among the larger items failing to sell.
More than 1,500 potential bidders -- in Latin America, Italy, France, England, Russia and Dubai -- had signed up to take part, its organizers said.
But by the end of the three-hour affair, sales totaled only $26,000, with more than $1.4 million in assets unbid on, according to AFP calculations.
The morning's highest bid went to a painting of the world-class footballer titled "Between Fiorito and the Sky," by artist Lu Sedova. It sold for $2,150.
It was followed by a photograph of Maradona with late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, purchased for $1,600 by a buyer in Dubai.    -AFP


