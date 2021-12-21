Smith and Boucher face hearing on racial discrimination

Johannesburg, Dec 20: Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher, two of South Africa's most prominent cricket personalities, will face formal hearings into claims of racial discrimination, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.

The announcement came just six days before the start of a high-profile Test series against India.

Smith, CSA's director of cricket, played a key role in the negotiations that led to India agreeing to tour despite a spike in coronavirus infections in the host country, while Boucher is the national team's head coach. Both men will remain in their positions until the hearings, to be conducted by independent legal professionals, have been concluded.

Former Test stars Smith and Boucher, along with now-retired batsman AB de Villiers, were implicated in a report by Social Justice and National Building (SJN) ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza of acting in a "prejudicial or discriminatory manner".










