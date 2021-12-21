Video
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BCL 2021-22

Nasum's six-for brings South Zone in race

Central Zone trail by 22

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Sports Reporter

The match between BCB North Zone and BCB South Zone showing close competition after the end of day-2 on Monday while Walton Central Zone struggling after batting collapse against Islami Bank East Zone.

South Zone vs North Zone
South Zone posted 112 runs on the board losing two wickets in their 1st innings in reply to South Zone's 385 runs.
Myshukur Rahman was the first man to go scoring five runs while Anamul Haque Bijoy departed for 35 runs. Amite Hasan was unbeaten scoring 31 runs while Towhid Hridoy was on 39.
Shofiqul Islam and Noman Chowdhury shared the wickets between them.
Earlier, resuming from overnight's 246 for four North Zone added 139 runs before being wrapped up.
Naeem Islam added 11 runs to his overnight 126 while Maidul Islam Ankon resumed on 53 and stopped on 76. Shorifullah, batting at 8, hit a fifty. He amassed 56 whereas Ariful Haque scored 31 runs.
Nasum Ahmed hauled six wickets 126 runs while Nahidul Islam and Mahedi Hasan shared the rest four wickets between them equally.

Central Zone vs East Zone
Central Zone are trail by 22 runs with one wicket at hand against East Zone at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Centrals resumed from overnight's four for none but started to lose wickets in day-2. Mohammad Mithun, Mizanur Rahman and Soumya Sarkar all departed for two runs respectively. Salman Hossain scored 13 runs.
Jakir Ali and Taibur Rahman however, were stubborn to keep the team in the game. Jakir missed a ton for eight runs while Taibur got out for 76 runs. None of the rest Central batters but Robiul Haque managed to reach a two digit figure. He scored 22 runs.
Asaduzzaman Payel took three wickets while Anamul Haque, Nayeem Hasan and Tanvir Islam took two wickets each.


