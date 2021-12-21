Japan, India playing second semi-final today

Japan and India national hockey teams are engaging in the second semi-final of ongoing Asian Champions Trophy Hockey today (Tuesday) at 6:00 pm at the capital of Asian Hockey for a few days, the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

Before that South Korea and Pakistan will meet in the first semi-final today at 3:30 pm at the same venue.

Earlier, India placed top in the five-team pool after playing fourth matches in the pool round. India had 10 points in the bag after the round as it had played a 2-2 tie in the first match against South Korea and boys booked a 9-0 win over the host while outplayed Pakistan by 3-1 and stunned Japan in a 6-0 match.

Japan, on the other hand, had five points and placed fourth in the pool. The boys played a goalless tie with Pakistan in the first match and a 3-3 tie with Korea in the second match. They won over the host by 5-0 I the third match yet lost to India by 0-6 in the last match. Losing important points, they placed fourth in the pool and as a result came to play the second semi-finals where they are set to play against India, the same rivals they faced in the last pool match.

Ahead of the match, India keeper Suraj said, "Our teammates are playing as a whole and that is why we are doing well. It is really amazing to implement plans we made previously. Playing in Bangladesh is really enjoyable. I was a member of the 2017 Asian Cup winning team. The management of the event is orderly."

"We are treating all the opponents equally and each and every match is important to us. The semi-final is significant and we are ready to take the challenge," said India keeper.

As per statistics, Japan is far behind the opponents. India is undoubtedly the favourite team. But statistic is nothing but a bunch of numbers. Any team with proper plan and capacity to improvise plans in times can win the match. The Japan boys would try to prove that in the match.













