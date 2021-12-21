Bangladesh U-19 brim with confidence to do well in WC

Bangladesh Under-19 team, who is the defending champions of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup stayed upbeat to bring a laurel for the country again.

The Under-19 team, led by Rakibul Hasan, will leave the country today to play the World Cup in West Indies in January. Before that they will take the preparation for the event by playing Under-19 Asia Cup tournament in Sharjah, UAE. The tournament will run from December 23 to 31.

As all of the title aspirants like India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will play this tournament, the U19 Asia Cup is considered as a perfect preparation campaign for Bangladesh.

But what made Bangladesh confident to win both World Cup and Asia Cup is their recent performance in India where they played a triangular tournament involving India A and B team and emerged as champions. Most of the players of India A and B team made their way to the main Indian team for the Under-19 World Cup.

"It is really nice to win matches against India at their own den. We beat India A and B team and won the trophy. That gave us a confidence," Rakibul said ahead of leaving the country.

"But in the World Cup we have to face off many good teams apart from India. We are prepared for all teams. We will try to come up with our best performance and retain the World Cup trophy," he added.

Last time Bangladesh went to World Cup, playing a lot of tournaments and bilateral series but this time Covid-19 deprived them from playing an expected practice session and cricket game.

Rakibul rued for the lack of matches but said still they are confident about their chances.

"Covid-19 not only hampered our preparation but also hampered the preparation of all teams. We tried to play a lot of cricket in the last several months. Hopefully we won't face any problem," he said. -BSS











