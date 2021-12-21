Video
Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

All Tigers tested C-19 negative, start practice

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Sports Reporter

BCB's CCDM Chairman, Board Director and Bangladesh Team Director for the tour Khaled Mahmud Sujon speaks about the New Zealand tour on Monday. photo:: screenshot

All the players of Bangladesh National cricket team and staff tested negative for Covid-19 in New Zealand and started practice ahead of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand.
The fate of the series became uncertain due to Covid-19 related restrictions in host country. Since arrival in New Zealand on December 9, Bangladesh players were in quarantine. Nine Bangladesh cricketers sent in isolation because contract tracing found them close to Covid-19 patient during travelling to Christchurch while Tigers' spinning coach Rangana Herath tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand. So, continuous isolation is affecting both mental and physical fitness of visiting players.
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon hinted couple of days back that they will rethink about the series if any member of the touring side found positive. BCB's CCDM Chairman, Board Director and Bangladesh Team Director for the tour Khaled Mahmud Sujon however, informed that all the players found negative in the latest test.
"We had a Covid test yesterday," Sujon seen to speak in a video message conveyed by the BCB. "We've got the results today and all of us tested negative".
Tigers were supposed to start practice on December 15 but host country imposed further room isolation for visitors. Now, Bangladesh players are free to practice. "We'll be able to practice tomorrow since we all are Covid negative now," Sujon confirmed.
"We'll start practice at Lincoln University Ground from 1015am (local time) and we'll be able to use the gym there as well. And after practice session we'll go to the new hotel. We'll be able to move freely, do training there to make us prepared for the first Test," he explained.
The first Test of the series will be held between January 1 and 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.
Before the international actions, Tigers will play a two-day intra-squad match on December 22 and 23 while will warm-up against New Zealand-A on December 28 and 29.


