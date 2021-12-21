Video
AL turning into an anti-liberation force day by day: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Ruling Awami League is turning into an anti-independence force day by day."
Fakhrul Islam made the remarks at a discussion meeting organized by the BNP at Mahanagar Natyamanche on Monday marking the Victory Day and demanding unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Fakhrul said, "After 50 years of the Victory, we have to discuss the shame of the defeat of democracy. We fought the War of Liberation in 1971 with the hope of establishing a free society, equal rights for all people and justice. Unfortunately, even after 50 years, we are not able to build a democratic society in the country. "
 "Ziaur Rahman inspired the people to participate in the War of Liberation by declaring independence and led the war ahead. After his call, our Liberation War began in the country. Again, martyred President Ziaur Rahman dreamed of re-establishing our democratic country after the 1975," claimed BNP Secretary General.
Mentioning that Khaleda Zia is not present among us, he said, "The country's first woman freedom fighter Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned in false case, which proves Awami League is turning into an anti-independence force now days."
"In 1971, Khaleda Zia took part in the war along with her two infant sons. She was arrested by the Pakistani army and held in the Cantonment Jail till December 16. Now she is fighting to the death for the democracy of the country 'said Fakhrul Islam.



