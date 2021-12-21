Video
15 youth-led groups get Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

In recognition of the contributions to different sectors, including skills development, cultural sector, climate change, technology, social development and empowerment of women and marginalised communities, a total of 15 organisations have been awarded the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021.
Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and trustee of the Awami League's Centre for Research and Information, presented the awards at Sheikh Hasina National Youth Centre in Savar on Monday.
The event featured recorded speeches by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed.
Young Bangla, the youth platform of the Awami League's CRI, picked 31 organisations as finalists from 700 entries submitted by youth-led organisations.
The youth platform launched the award in 2014. The fifth installment of the award is being presented this year instead of the usual every two years to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan.
This year's award is given in five categories - climate change and innovation, culture and communication, social development, work for marginalised communities, and skills development and employment.
Young Bangla will present a lifetime achievement award as well for the first time this year to individuals who have made significant contributions to the post-independence nation-building process to mark the golden jubilee of independence.
The Young Bangla organisation has ensured strict Covid safety measures for the event, it said in a statement.
The country's young changemakers and other guests who attended the event were required to get Rapid Antigen Tests.
The organisation has arranged seating arrangements for 160 while ensuring a minimum distance of 2.5 feet between the guests.
The winners under the five categories are Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation (DYDF), The Tech Academy, Asmani Jubo Nari Foundation, Amal Foundation, Third EYE, EcoVation Bangladesh, Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro, Steps Ahead, Moner School, TransEnd, Reflective Teens, GenLab, Diner Alo Hijra Unnyon Mohila Songstha, Bangladesh Tea Community Student Youth Council and Medhabi Kallyan Sangstha (MKS).


15 youth-led groups get Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021
