Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dewanganj Mayor expelled from AL

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Dewanganj Mayor expelled from AL

Dewanganj Mayor expelled from AL

Jamalpur, Dec 20: Dewanganj Municipality mayor Shahnewaz Shahan Shah was expelled from local unit of Awami League on Monday for assaulting the secondary education officer of Dewanganj upazila in Jamalpur district on the Victory Day.
President of Jamalpur district unit Awami League Advocate Baki Billah and General Secretary Faruk Amed Chowdhury announced it on Monday.
The ruling party took the decision on the ground of breaching party's discipline, they said
On December 16, Mayor Shahnewaz physically assaulted education officer Md Meher Ullah at a Victory Day programme in the upazila.
Md Meher was conducting the programme at Dewanganj Government High School premises. He was calling the names of the officials inviting them to place wreaths in serial.
As the mayor was the eighth in serial he got angry and started abusing Meher verbally. When the officer protested the mayor allegedly slapped him.
A case was filed against Shahnewaz in this connection on that day.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL turning into an anti-liberation force day by day: Fakhrul
15 youth-led groups get Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021
Dewanganj Mayor expelled from AL
Different rice sells in market under Miniket, Najir brand: Sadhan
Ex-leaders of BAIRA urge  govt to intervene
Writ filed to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment
Hall admin expels BCL activist
Paribesh Bachao Andolan form human chain to press for elimination of trafic


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft