Different rice sells in market under Miniket, Najir brand: Sadhan

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that rice in the market is named as 'Miniket' and 'Najirshail'. The traders are selling different variety of rice in the name of Miniket and Najirshail.
"The thin rice which is sold in the name of Miniket is actually Jeerashail and Shampa Katari. The people always search for Miniket when going to purchase rice. But, those are polished rice," he said while briefing media in his ministry at secretariat on the occasion of International Nutrition Olympiad 2021.
The minister urged people to eat red rice instead of white rice as all white rice are polished rice.
He said that the people think that Miniket is made by cutting the chunky rice in the processing machine. But, they are not correct. There is no way of cutting rice. Those are polished. If the rice is cut, it will lose weight. They will be looser. So, they polish the rice to make those brightened and white.
Majumder said, 'The High Court asked to submit the list of rice millers producing Miniket and Najirshail.'
"We urge media to write that there is no nutrition in the white and bright rice, which are processed. Please, eat red rice. Red rice possesses lots of nutrition as it is polished," he added.
Food Secretary Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, who was present in the programme, said the BRRI-28 and BRRI-29 varieties of paddy and Jeera Shaile are being sold in the market in the name of Miniket.
"In accordance with a recent research, there is no rice named as Miniket. Once, some foreign rice was imported through some vessels names mini jet. Gradually, the name turned into Miniket. Mainly, the rice of BRRI-28 and 29 verities are being sold as Miniket," she said. She also informed the government has taken initiative to prepare a policy for crashing rice in the mills. Some rice millers and producing companies have been using 'Miniket' name for their brands. The new policy will ensure that the name of original rice verities must be mentioned of the bags clearly.
A committee has been formed to prepare and finalise the policy, she added.
Regarding hike of vegetable price in the market during the season, the Food Minister said the price hikes four times in the market of Dhaka than growers. "We don't have any mechanism to monitor the vegetable price. We haven't also fixed its maximum price. Taking the advantage, the sellers are increasing price."
In response to a query on rice price hike during the season, he said some errant traders are increasing the price to drop the government at awkward position showing reasons of crisis. "We have given the private traders permission to import 17 lakh metric tonnes of rice. But, they imported only 2.94 lakh tonnes. They haven't imported rice as they wouldn't be able make more profits. It means there is no crisis of rice in the country."


