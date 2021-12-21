Video
Home Back Page

Propaganda Against Recruiting Agencies

Ex-leaders of BAIRA urge  govt to intervene

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

Former leaders of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) urged the government to stop false propaganda and rumours to protect the interests of the recruiting agencies and the people, so that Bangladeshi migrants can find a job in Malaysia smoothly.
They made the call at a press conference held on Monday at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).
Former BAIRA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Swapan read out the written speech while Jatiya Party lawmaker Masud Uddin Chowdhury, also managing director of 5M international, former BAIRA Secretary General Monsur Ahmed Kalam, also president of ATAB, former HAAB President Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan Hasan and former BAIRA Senior Vice President Sofikul Alom Feroz were also present at the press conference.
Due to suspension of the elections following the directives of the High Court and amid Covid-19 pandemic, there is no elected committee in the apex body of the recruiting agencies. Swapan said when the government is working restlessly to develop the country, new migrants markets for Bangladeshis are opening and remittance flow is increasing, a section of recruiting agents are trying to spread propaganda and false rumours of syndication.
"Due to the negative impact of such campaign earlier sending of workers from Bangladesh to Malaysia was interrupted badly. Similar campaign may create such obstruction again. It must be prevented. The government and the migrants should remain alert about the campaign," he added.
The BAIRA leaders also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, Ministry's Secretary and other relevant officials and others for reopening the market with an effort of three consecutive years.
They informed there will be no barrier to send migrants this time. But, the Malaysian employers will hire Bangladeshi migrants through the legal agencies they choose. Those agencies, which are involved with manpower business, will get chance to send migrants there.


