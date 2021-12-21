Video
Writ filed to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

Supreme Court lawyer Younus Ali Akand on Monday filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking directive on the government to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better treatment.
Younus Ali Akand told the media the writ petition would be presented on Tuesday for hearing in a dual bench of the High Court headed by Justice Mamonoon Rahman.
The writ petition, filed by the lawyer, sought permission to allow Khaleda Zia to leave the country for advanced treatment under Article 401 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Articles 11, 32 and 49 of the Constitution as well as Articles 3, 5, 11 and 13 (2) of the United Nation (UN) Universal Declaration.
The petition sought to take necessary steps to allow Khaleda Zia to leave the country for advanced treatment in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Constitution, the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Articles 401 (1).
The law secretary, the cabinet secretary, the chief secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the secretary to the president's secretariat and the home secretary were named as defendants in the writ petition.
Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment in the critical care unit of the hospital. The medical board of the hospital set up for his treatment recommended her treatment abroad.
Law Minister Anisul Huq on December 5 told reporters that the government was looking for legal scope to allow Khaleda's medical treatment abroad.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has considered the issues of Khaleda Zia's treatment from a humanitarian aspect. Two applications for allowing Khaleda Zia to go abroad have been rejected earlier. Now, we are examining whether there is any scope in this regard. Decision would be made examining all the aspects so that the law is not violated," the Law Minister added.








