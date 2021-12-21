Video
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021
Home Back Page

Torture On DU Student

Hall admin expels BCL activist

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
DU Correspondent

The administration of Master Da Surja Sen Hall of the Dhaka University (DU) has expelled Md Sifatullah Sifat, a 2016-17 session student of the Department of Women and Gender Studies, permanently from the hall after finding his involvement in torturing Kazi Porosh Mia, a second-year student of the Department of French Language and Culture.
Porosh lodged a complaint with the hall administration after being tortured by Sifatullah at room No 351 of the hall on December 12.
According to the complaint, a three-member probe committee was formed with Assistant Prof Ahammad Ullah, a Senior House Tutor of Surja Sen Hall, as convener.
Contacted, Ahammad Ullah said, "We have talked to the victim, accused and witnesses and taken their written and verbal statements. We found Sifat's involvement in the torture."
"The hall administration decided to expel Sifat from the hall permanently. Sifat will never be able to stay at the hall. If he stays illegally, we shall take further action against him," he added.
He further said the report of the investigation will be submitted to the Proctor's office, Vice Chancellor's office and other offices concerned.
Sifatullah was accused of torturing students more than once before. He was last accused of torturing two students overnight on November 8. The two tortured students also lodged written complaint with the university's Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani. Later they withdrew the complaint after reaching a compromise in presence of hall Provost Prof Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan.
Sifat was also temporarily expelled from the university in 2018 on charge of abusing students.


