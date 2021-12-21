Video
Home Back Page

'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

Saiful Islam, father of Elma Chowdhury Meghla, has demanded justice for her daughter as she was reportedly tortured to death by her husband and in-laws.
 "I want justice for the killing of my daughter... I demand death penalty of the killers," Saiful Islam said while speaking at a human-chain programme on Monday.
Dhaka University's Dhamrai Students Association Forum arranged the human-chain programme at the foot of anti-terrorism Raju sculpture around 10: 30 am demanding justice for the murder of Elma.     UNB


