'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father

Saiful Islam, father of Elma Chowdhury Meghla, has demanded justice for her daughter as she was reportedly tortured to death by her husband and in-laws.

"I want justice for the killing of my daughter... I demand death penalty of the killers," Saiful Islam said while speaking at a human-chain programme on Monday.

Dhaka University's Dhamrai Students Association Forum arranged the human-chain programme at the foot of anti-terrorism Raju sculpture around 10: 30 am demanding justice for the murder of Elma. UNB











