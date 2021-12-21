Video
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021
CID submits charge sheet against Helena Jahangir

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Court Correspondent

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police submitted charge sheet against five persons including Helena Jahangir, Chairperson of Joyjatra Television, and also expelled Awami League leader in an extortion case.
Inspector Shahinoor Islam of CID submitted the charge sheet on Monday before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda.
The case is that Helena demanded a big amount of Money from a Bhola Journalist in exchange of making him representative of Joy jatra Television.
The other accused in the charge sheet are General Manager Hajera Khatun, Chief News Editor, Qamruzzaman Arif, Coordinator Sananullah Nuri and Staff Reporter Mahfuz Shahriyar.
Mahfuz Shariar is fugitive and rests four are on bail in the case.
Bhola District Journalist Abdur Rahman Tuhin   filed the extortion case against Helena Jahangir with Pallabi Police Station on August 2.
Five more separate cases were filed against her with Gulshan and Pallabi police stations under the Digital Security Act and the Special Powers Act, the Narcotics Control Act, the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act and the telecommunications act.
The Awami League's subcommittee on women's affairs fired her as a member recently after her name came up on social media as the president of 'Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League', a group with no official links to the ruling party.
She also lost her post as an adviser to the Cumilla District Unit of the party after a 'Chakrijibi League' post seeking members went viral on social media.
Helena Jahangir is an FBCCI director and Joyjatra TV chairperson.
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion arrested her during a raid at her Gulshan residence in the capital on August 3.
During the raid, RAB had seized a huge quantity of liquor, deer skin, poker equipment, walkie-talkies, foreign currencies, and knives from there.
RAB also arrested two close associates of Helena - Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Nuri -from Dhaka's Gabtoli area.
Helena confessed to RAB that she owned at least five garments in Narayanganj and has 17 flats in Uttara, Mirpur and Gulshan areas of the capital.
Her husband was a garments employee in 1990.


