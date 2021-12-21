Video
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021
Home Back Page

2 die, 39 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

Two more patients died due to dengue and 39 more people were hospitalized with the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
Of them, 17 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 22 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 28,216 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 19. So far, 27,979 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.
The number of dengue patients now taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 134. Of them, 89 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 45 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 103 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November, and five in December so far.   
Among 28,216 infected, 966 were diagnosed with dengue in December, 3,567 in November 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.   


