Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP should be eliminated: 14-party

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Staff Correspondent

Leaders of the 14-party alliance on Sunday claimed that the BNP-Jamaat alliance wants to form an 'unusual government' by creating a volatile environment in the country by keeping secret relations with Pakistan.
They said that political parties including the BNP which have political partnerships with pro-Pakistani parties like Jamaat, militants, Razakars and Al-Badrs should be eliminated and we have to say them goodbye from the political arena.
They made the remarks at a virtual discussion meeting on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Country's Independence and Victory during the
    Mujib Year.
Chief Coordinator and Spokesman of 14-party alliance and Advisory Council Member of the ruling Awami League (AL) Amir Hossain Amu said, "The BNP has taken up the issue of Khaleda Zia's going abroad nowadays. But, in these two years, they have not even made a poster demanding the release of Khaleda Zia. This is not their issue. It is their call to create a politically unstable environment in the country at the behest of their mentors."
"BNP is so relaxed till now and they haven't showed any hurry to bring doctors from abroad to treat Khaleda Zia with their own money. They are talking about a bizarre proposal to take her abroad. The BNP doesn't really want Khaleda Zia's treatment," he added.
Hasanul Haque Inu, President of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasad, said, "Anti-independence forces had not changed their outlook. They still have contacts with Pakistan. They are militant, trying to form an unusual government. They talk of attacking the foundations of the state, of blowing up the four principles, of breaking the sculpture of Bangabandhu."
"With these 50 years of experience, this militant Jamaat faction has neither apologized nor changed. In addition, there are plans to attack the state. The Razakars are trying to establish a communal government," he added.
Participating in the discussion, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "The Liberation War was fought not only for geographical independence but also for economic liberation. When we are celebrating the golden jubilee of the fiftieth year of victory, the communal group has risen to the occasion."
"In order to prevent these, the consciousness of Liberation War must be sharpened. We need to establish the spirit of the Liberation War in all spheres of state and social life, not just in talks," he added.
AL Joint General Secretary Hassan Mahmud, Convener of Communist Kendra Dr Wazed Khan, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, Convener of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basod-BSD) Rezaur Rashid Khan, Warkers Party leader Kamrul Islam, Jatiya Party JP Presidium Member Ejaz Ahmed Mukta, Gana Azadi League President Advocate SK Shikder, Ganatantra Party General Secretary Dr. Shahadat Hossain and AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were also joined the discussion while AL Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das moderated the discussion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP should be eliminated: 14-party
In New York, Omicron revives dark memories of a nightmarish 2020
C-19: One death, 211 new cases in 24 hours
Govt has shattered the spirit of Liberation War: Fakhrul
IUB launches Arrows prog for young professionals
New school books for the new year have started arriving at schools in the capital
C-19 booster dose administering starts
IMF raises BD growth forecast to 6.6pc on quicker Covid recovery


Latest News
Radwan Mujib to hand over Joy Bangla Youth Award
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
Terrorist activities in hill
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft