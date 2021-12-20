BNP should be eliminated: 14-party

Leaders of the 14-party alliance on Sunday claimed that the BNP-Jamaat alliance wants to form an 'unusual government' by creating a volatile environment in the country by keeping secret relations with Pakistan.

They said that political parties including the BNP which have political partnerships with pro-Pakistani parties like Jamaat, militants, Razakars and Al-Badrs should be eliminated and we have to say them goodbye from the political arena.

They made the remarks at a virtual discussion meeting on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Country's Independence and Victory during the

Mujib Year.

Chief Coordinator and Spokesman of 14-party alliance and Advisory Council Member of the ruling Awami League (AL) Amir Hossain Amu said, "The BNP has taken up the issue of Khaleda Zia's going abroad nowadays. But, in these two years, they have not even made a poster demanding the release of Khaleda Zia. This is not their issue. It is their call to create a politically unstable environment in the country at the behest of their mentors."

"BNP is so relaxed till now and they haven't showed any hurry to bring doctors from abroad to treat Khaleda Zia with their own money. They are talking about a bizarre proposal to take her abroad. The BNP doesn't really want Khaleda Zia's treatment," he added.

Hasanul Haque Inu, President of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasad, said, "Anti-independence forces had not changed their outlook. They still have contacts with Pakistan. They are militant, trying to form an unusual government. They talk of attacking the foundations of the state, of blowing up the four principles, of breaking the sculpture of Bangabandhu."

"With these 50 years of experience, this militant Jamaat faction has neither apologized nor changed. In addition, there are plans to attack the state. The Razakars are trying to establish a communal government," he added.

Participating in the discussion, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "The Liberation War was fought not only for geographical independence but also for economic liberation. When we are celebrating the golden jubilee of the fiftieth year of victory, the communal group has risen to the occasion."

"In order to prevent these, the consciousness of Liberation War must be sharpened. We need to establish the spirit of the Liberation War in all spheres of state and social life, not just in talks," he added.

AL Joint General Secretary Hassan Mahmud, Convener of Communist Kendra Dr Wazed Khan, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, Convener of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basod-BSD) Rezaur Rashid Khan, Warkers Party leader Kamrul Islam, Jatiya Party JP Presidium Member Ejaz Ahmed Mukta, Gana Azadi League President Advocate SK Shikder, Ganatantra Party General Secretary Dr. Shahadat Hossain and AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were also joined the discussion while AL Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das moderated the discussion.