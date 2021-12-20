Video
Govt has shattered the spirit of Liberation War: Fakhrul

BNP takes out colourful Victory Day rally in city

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BNP took out a large prosession marking the Victory Day and the Golden Jubilee of Independence from its Naya Paltan Head Office on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Vowing afresh to "awaken people for the restoration of democracy", BNP on Sunday took out a colourful rally in Dhaka city, marking the 51st Victory Day.
Thousands of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies started gathering in front of its Nayapaltan central office and its adjacent areas with small processions since noon, causing traffic congestion and public sufferings.
Led by their central leaders, the party followers joined the rally carrying the national flag, placards, banners and portraits of party top leaders.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir inaugurated the rally around 2:30 in front of the party's central office.
It moved towards Shantinagr from Nayapaltan amid tight security.
In the rally, BNP leaders and activists shouted slogans demanding their party chairperson Khaleda's treatment abroad.
In a brief speech before starting the rally, Fakhrul said the current government has shattered all the hopes and aspirations and the spirit of the Liberation
    War to establish a one-party Baksal rule 'usurping' the state power.
"Today's rally is for awaking people afresh and waging a new struggle for the restoration of democracy," he said.
Fakhrul also renewed their party's demand for allowing their ailing party Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment.
He urged the party leaders and activists to conclude the programme peacefully and maintain discipline.
After parading different roads through Bijoynagar, Kakrail and Shantinagar, the rally ended at Nayapaltan around 3:50pm.
Meanwhile, the nation celebrated the 51st Victory Day on Thursday by paying deep homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War and taking an oath to build the country as a developed, prosperous and non-communal 'Sonar Bangla'.
Imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War and new energy, people from all walks of life joined various programmes paying profound tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War 50 years back.
After a bloodstained nine-month-long war and at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three million martyrs and the honour of nearly half a million mothers and sisters, Bangladesh finally gained its freedom as an independent country on this glorious day, December 16, 1971 with the surrender of Pakistani occupation forces.
This year's Victory Day has special significance as it coincided with the celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.    -UNB


