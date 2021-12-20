Video
Monday, 20 December, 2021
Front Page

IUB launches Arrows prog for young professionals

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021
Staff Correspondent

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) will launch a special 'IUB Arrows' programme to create a group of highly motivated young professionals to meet the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution.
Under IUB Arrows programme 50 students of IUB will be selected who will excel in professional and leadership skills.
The IUB Arrows students will enjoy university-sponsored scholarships,
    financial aid and tuition fee waiver upto 100 per cent.
The students will be provided laptops, textbook stipends and access to study resources to support their learning.
They will also get food and lodging, transport costs and all assistance to pursue IUB Arrows programme guideline.
For admission to the special programme students can reach arrows @iub.edu.bd or facebook.com/iub.arrows.
To launch the IUB Arrows programme a discussion on 'Inclusive Development and IUB' was held on Saturday at the IUB auditorium.
Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman of PKSF was the chief guest while Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Prothom Alo Joint Editor Anisul Huq, Professor Mustafizur Rahman of CPD, IUB Trustee Chairman Abdul Hye Sarker and IUB Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan addressed the meeting. IUB Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tanweer Hasan elaborated the features of IUB Arrows programme.


