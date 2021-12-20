Video
C-19 booster dose administering starts

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent

The country started to administer the booster dose against coronavirus on Sunday.  
Booster dose or third dose of vaccine is being administered to the people over sixty years of age and those who are working in
    the frontline. Among them, who had received the two-dose vaccine and had been vaccinated at least six months before.  
Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the vaccination programme at the auditorium of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPSA) at Mohakhali in Dhaka on Sunday.
Runu Veronica de Costa, a senior staff nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital, was the first person in the country received a booster dose.
The inaugural function of the booster dose presided over by Prof Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) while Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Law Minister Advocate Anisul Haque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Advocate SM Rezaul Karim, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar were present and all of them get the booster dose of vaccine.
The Health Minister said "The booster dose is being administered in the first phase only to those in the country who are in their sixties and those who are in the frontline, but the coverage will be gradually increased."
"For the time being, it is not possible to register in the 'Shurokkha' app for taking a booster dose. Registration can be done after December 28. But if anyone wants to take booster dose during this period, they can take it through previous vaccination card," he added.
He also said, "Pfizer vaccine will be administered as a booster dose in the country following the protocol of the World Health Organization (WHO). However, we have heard that the Moderna vaccine can also be administered as a booster dose. We also have Moderna vaccines in stock."
The Health Minister further said, "First a booster dose will be administered to the veterans and frontliners. More than 28,000 people have died in the country so far due to Covid-19. Eighty-five per cent of them are over sixty, they need to be protected. This is why booster doses are being preferred. At the same time, those who are frontline workers should be protected"
"However, in addition to the booster dose, regular immunization activities will continue, as well as other immunization programme for students. There will be no disruption anywhere, as well as a booster dose", said Zahid Maleque.
Referring to the transmission capacity of the new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron, he said, "Omicron has spread in many countries of the world and it is very contagious. It has affected many countries in Europe. We want to keep our country safe. But if the infection increases, the mortality rate will also increase."
The coronavirus vaccination campaign started in the country on February 7 this year. However, before that, on January 27 and 28, 567 people were vaccinated experimentally.


