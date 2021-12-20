Video
Monday, 20 December, 2021
IMF raises BD growth forecast to 6.6pc on quicker Covid recovery

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Business Correspondent

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised the economic growth forecast for Bangladesh to 6.6 per cent for the current fiscal year (FY) from its October projection of 6.5 per cent.
"Growth is expected to pick up to 6.6 per cent in FY, 2021-22 as the impact of Covid-19 abates and policies remain accommodative," IMF Asia and Pacific Department Division Chief Rahul Anand told a press conference at InterContinental Dhaka hotel on Sunday.
However, the projection is lower than the government's target of GDP (gross domestic product) growth 7.2 per cent for FY'22. Earlier on October 12 last, Washington-based global monetary monitor cut the economic growth forecast for Bangladesh to 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal
    year from its April projection of 7.5 per cent mainly due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic dynamics.
As the external environment improves and the domestic vaccination programme progresses, the growth is projected to increase to 7.1 per cent in FY'23, Anand said analysing the development. He also said the uncertainty around the outlook remains high and risks are tilted to the downside.
Bangladesh's economy has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic 'much quicker' than other nations in the region, according to an IMF report read out at the press conference.
It praised Bangladesh's economic growth and social development since independence as 'impressive' and said the Fund would continue supporting Bangladesh government efforts for structural improvement and policy reforms.
Rahul Anand, also Assistant to the Director at the IMF Institute for Capacity Development led an IMF team which concluded its visit to Bangladesh on Sunday starting from December 5.
"Despite being hit by multiple waves of COVID-19 pandemic, quick and decisive actions by the authorities and supported by external environment led to a much quicker rebound than Bangladesh's regional peers," said the report.
As the pandemic's impact recedes, Bangladesh's growth is expected to   pick up to 6.6 percent in the current fiscal 2021-22 and rise to 7.1 percent in FY23 as more of the population is vaccinated, it said.
However, the statement warned uncertainty of this outlook remains high. The report also noted concerns about inflation, which is projected to exceed targets due to non-food price inflation and the hike in fuel price.
According to IMF's projections, Bangladesh's fiscal deficit will increase to 6.1 percent of GDP in FY22 due to pandemic-related spending. The current account deficit will also widen due to import of capital goods, raw materials and commodities.
Despite this, public debt is expected to remain sustainable in the long-term. It is however necessary to support recovery from the pandemic while addressing Bangladesh's current vulnerabilities, the statement said.
"Subsequently, priorities should shift to creating greater fiscal space, reducing fiscal risks, preserving the stability of the financial system, and modernising policy frameworks."
The key to maintaining its competitiveness in the wake of the pandemic is to implement structural policies that focus on accelerating growth, attracting private investment and enhancing productivity, while building critical climate resilience, it said.


