Alarming rise in gold smuggling thru’ Chattogram airport

CHITTAGONG, Dec 19: The gold smuggling through Shah Amanat International Airport has recently increased.

During the last few months, Chattogram Customs Intelligence Department has detected several cases of gold smuggling.

According to Customs Intelligence and Chattogram Civil Aviation sources, Chattogram Customs Authorities have recovered 86 gold bars, weighing approximately 10 kg, hidden on board a flight from Dubai that landed at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport on December 18.

The bars were found under a seat on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft by customs detectives and NSI personnel on Saturday morning.

However, no one was arrested in connection with this incident.

In another incident on

November 23, airport customs detectives and NSI have detained a passenger with 4 kg 100 grams of gold at Shah Amanat International Airport. The price of these gold is about 2 crore 40 lakh rupees. The gold was seized from a passenger on a Bangladesh Biman flight from Dubai.

According to airport sources, Md Sohail, a passenger of Bangladesh Biman from Dubai, was bringing the gold illegally. On the basis of secret information, NSI and customs detectives conducted a search operation and seized the gold bar and arrested him.

It is learned that 26 gold bars, gold leaf and gold ornaments were found from Sohail. Sohail's home is in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram.

On October 9, NSI and customs intelligence have arrested a civil aviation employee with 80 gold bars at Shah Amanat Airport. The gold bars were recovered from Biman Bangladesh BG-148 flight. Mohammad Belal, a civil aviation security guard, has been detained in connection with the incident. Detainee Mohammad Belal said, he found the gold bars in the toilet of the plane.

According to the NSI, they were on alert at the news that a gold bar was coming on the flight. Security guard Belal was detained while crossing the runway. The estimated value of 80 gold bars is 5.5 crore.

In another such smuggling case, 82 bars of gold weighing over 9 kg had been recovered from a passenger named Enamul Huq of Chokoria Upazial on September 30 in Chattogram Airport. The value of the gold had been estimated at taka 5.74 crore.

Talking to Daily Observer, Mrinal Kanti Dhar, President of Chattogram Jwellery Association opined that a syndicate is involved with the Gold smuggling.

" The said syndicate has been continuing such activities as a regular business," Mrinal said.

He also claimed that the real jewellery businessmen are not related with the smuggling.

"If the government takes stern action against the syndicate, the gold smuggling might be stopped in the country," he commented.

He said, 'Bangladeshi traders did not import gold and they relied on recycling and refining of gold as a major source on the local market.' He added that the gold smuggling is the regular practice of the syndicate.

Civil aviation and Customs sources claimed that most of the smuggled challan of gold have been detected due to strong security system in the airports of the country.







