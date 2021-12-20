Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Death Of DU Student

Husband put on further remand

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Court Correspondent

The husband of Dhaka University (DU) student Elma Chowdhury Meghla, Iftekhar Abedin who allegedly killed Elma, was placed on  further a two-day remand on Sunday.
 Elma, a final year student of the Department of Dance at DU, was allegedly tortured to death at her in-laws' Banani residence on December 14.
Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib passed the order after Md Salauddin Mollah, a Sub-Inspector of Banani Police Station and also the investigation officer in the case, produced him before it with a five-day remand prayer.
Earlier on Wednesday, another Dhaka court placed Iftekhar on a three-day remand in the sensational murder case.
  Accused's lawyer Zillur Rahman prayed to the court for cancelling the remand prayer.
 Hearing both the sides, the Dhaka court placed him on a two day remand again.
Elma died at her in-laws' house at Banani in the capital around 4:00pm on  December 14.
Her classmates alleged that there were "many marks of injuries" on her body. However, Elma's husband and in-laws claim that "Elma had committed suicide".
According to family sources, Elma was first taken to Gulshan United Hospital.  There the doctor pronounced her dead. Later, her body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy.
Elma's father Saiful Islam Chowdhury filed a murder case with Banani Police Station on Tuesday night. Her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law were made accused in the case.
Police have arrested the husband of Meghla on suspicion of killing her.
The husband, Iftekhar Abedin, 36, is an expatriate who returned to the country from Canada on December 12.
Following filing the FIR, Iftekhar was detained on Tuesday night.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Husband put on further remand
Woman’s decomposed body found
14 hospitalized with dengue
BD to overcome all conspiracies to reach Bangabandhu’s dream : Hasan
Woman, child die as train rams microbus in Dhaka
46 journalists killed, 488 jailed globally: RSF report
Journo among 10 hurt as AL, BNP men clash
Bodies of 5 fire victims handed over to families


Latest News
Radwan Mujib to hand over Joy Bangla Youth Award
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft