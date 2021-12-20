Husband put on further remand

The husband of Dhaka University (DU) student Elma Chowdhury Meghla, Iftekhar Abedin who allegedly killed Elma, was placed on further a two-day remand on Sunday.

Elma, a final year student of the Department of Dance at DU, was allegedly tortured to death at her in-laws' Banani residence on December 14.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib passed the order after Md Salauddin Mollah, a Sub-Inspector of Banani Police Station and also the investigation officer in the case, produced him before it with a five-day remand prayer.

Earlier on Wednesday, another Dhaka court placed Iftekhar on a three-day remand in the sensational murder case.

Accused's lawyer Zillur Rahman prayed to the court for cancelling the remand prayer.

Hearing both the sides, the Dhaka court placed him on a two day remand again.

Elma died at her in-laws' house at Banani in the capital around 4:00pm on December 14.

Her classmates alleged that there were "many marks of injuries" on her body. However, Elma's husband and in-laws claim that "Elma had committed suicide".

According to family sources, Elma was first taken to Gulshan United Hospital. There the doctor pronounced her dead. Later, her body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy.

Elma's father Saiful Islam Chowdhury filed a murder case with Banani Police Station on Tuesday night. Her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law were made accused in the case.

Police have arrested the husband of Meghla on suspicion of killing her.

The husband, Iftekhar Abedin, 36, is an expatriate who returned to the country from Canada on December 12.

Following filing the FIR, Iftekhar was detained on Tuesday night.