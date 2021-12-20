Video
Monday, 20 December, 2021
DMP arrests 50 for consuming, selling drugs

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

In a regular anti-drugs campaign by the Detective Branch (DB) under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 50 people for consuming and selling drugs in the city.
According to a DMP statement issued, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 50 drug abusers and recovered different kinds of contraband drugs from their possession from 6 am on December 18, 2021 to 6am on Sunday.
During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 172 grams of heroin, 25.655 kilograms and 40 puria (small packet) of cannabis (ganja) and 46,026 pieces of yaba tablets from the arrested persons, the statement added.
Police filed 40 cases against the arrestees in those connections with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.    -BSS



