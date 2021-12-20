Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BTV Ctg launches 24/7 streaming

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 19: Bangladesh Television (BTV) Chattogram Center started its journey on December 19, 1996 with a program of only one and a half hours. The centre has been going through two eras in this long journey.
BTV Authorities organized a day-long event yesterday (Sunday) to mark the 25th anniversary of the Chattogram Center. On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the centre, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the chief guest through video message at 3:00pm.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP inaugurated the Silver Jubilee and 24 hour programme.
As part of the colourful programme on the Silver Jubilee of Chattogram Centre, a procession was broought at 10:00am.
Dr Hasan Mahmud said "BTV Chattogram center will be available across the country from today. It is no longer a regional television channel. It can be seen from any part of the world and anyone can watch BTV using mobile apps."
BTV currently has four stations across the country. There will be six more centres set up. The proposal was passed at the ECNEC meeting, he added.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Chittagong Hill Tracts Minister Bir Bahadur Ushaisingh, Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chittagong Hill Tracts Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma and Bangladesh Television Secretary Mohammad Maqbool were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 50 for consuming, selling drugs
BTV Ctg launches 24/7 streaming
MIST holds 21st council meeting
JnU teachers, students demand justice
Dhaka University paints a ‘very frustrating’ picture
Rotary hosts public image seminar
Director General of Boarder Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam
‘Everyone must come forward with an oath to protect nature and the environ’


Latest News
Radwan Mujib to hand over Joy Bangla Youth Award
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft