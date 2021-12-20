BTV Ctg launches 24/7 streaming

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 19: Bangladesh Television (BTV) Chattogram Center started its journey on December 19, 1996 with a program of only one and a half hours. The centre has been going through two eras in this long journey.

BTV Authorities organized a day-long event yesterday (Sunday) to mark the 25th anniversary of the Chattogram Center. On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the centre, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the chief guest through video message at 3:00pm.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP inaugurated the Silver Jubilee and 24 hour programme.

As part of the colourful programme on the Silver Jubilee of Chattogram Centre, a procession was broought at 10:00am.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said "BTV Chattogram center will be available across the country from today. It is no longer a regional television channel. It can be seen from any part of the world and anyone can watch BTV using mobile apps."

BTV currently has four stations across the country. There will be six more centres set up. The proposal was passed at the ECNEC meeting, he added.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Chittagong Hill Tracts Minister Bir Bahadur Ushaisingh, Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chittagong Hill Tracts Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma and Bangladesh Television Secretary Mohammad Maqbool were present on the occasion.



