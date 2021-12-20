MIST holds 21st council meeting



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni posed for a group photo after presided over the 21st council meeting of Military Institute of Science and Technology at Mirpur Cantonment in the capital on Sunday. Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed is seen with her. photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmedand Commandant MIST, Major General Md Wahid welcomed the minister at MIST complex.

The meeting covered important aspects of MIST's development like establishment of 'Bangabandhu Chair' and 'Sheikh Russel Corner', enrolment of full time Masters and PhD Students, higher study of non-military faculties, opening of Center for Environmental & Water Management (CEWM), Center for Advanced Computing and Research (CACR), Centre for Robotic and Automation (CRA) etc. Various academic and administrative decisions were also taken.

PSO of Armed Forces Division, VC BUP, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff, Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Engineer-in-Chief, representatives of Dhaka University, BUET, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Science and Technology were present in the meeting.











