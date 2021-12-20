Video
Student’s Death In Road Crash

JnU teachers, students demand justice

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
JnU Correspondent


Teachers and students of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) department of Jagannath University (JnU) formed a human chain on the premises of the Shaheed Minar of the university on Sunday demanding justice for the death of Sabrina Akhter Mitu, a student of the department, in a road accident.
Speakers at the human chain, organized at 11am, demanded that everyone responsible for Sabrina's death be brought to justice and her family be given proper compensation from the university administration and the government.
Discipline must be restored on the road with the joint efforts of all, they said.
University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Imdadul Haque, Treasurer Prof Kamaluddin Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Science Rabindranath Mandal, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies AKM Moniruzzaman, Dean of the Faculty of Arts Raich Uddin, President of the Teachers Association Prof Abul Hossain, General Secretary Prof Abul Kalam Md Lutfar Rahman, Student Welfare Director Prof Aynul Islam, Proctor Mostafa Kamal, and teachers and students of MCJ department were present in the human chain.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Imdadul Haque said, "We are saddened by the untimely death of Sabrina. We demand speedy trial to all those involved in Sabrina's death, not just the driver."
University Treasurer Prof Kamaluddin Ahmed said, "Transport officials do not react in the same way that teachers, classmates and parents do when a student dies in a road accident. It is very reprehensible. We have to restore order on the road through the joint efforts of all."
Chairperson of MCJ department Dr Shah Md Nistar Jahan Kabir said, "Sabrina Akhtar was a very talented student. We lost her. Those involved in this incident should be punished. Punishment is needed to prevent such untoward incidents."


