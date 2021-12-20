Economic recovery efforts put country in IMF's good book

It is heartening to know that, in a statement issued on December 18, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected 6.6% GDP growth for Bangladesh in FY22. The statement reads, "Despite being hit by multiple waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, quick and decisive actions by the authorities, supported by the external environment, led to a much quicker rebound than Bangladesh's regional peers,". Truly, the IMF projection suggests that Bangladesh is on the right track to overcome the C-19 induced economic damages, while it is heading toward right direction to be a developed country by 2041.



However, there is no reason to be complacent--because the IMF also warned that the uncertainty "remains high" and "risks are tilted to the downside." In addition, IMF has projected slightly higher inflation than the government-set target, due to fuel price hike.

Due to the increase in price of imported capital goods, industrial raw materials and commodities, the current account deficit is feared to widen in FY22. Hopefully, despite numerous setbacks, growth is expected to pick up to 6.6% in FY22 since the impact of the pandemic abates and policies remain accommodative.



In order to ensure inclusiveness and productivity- enhancing investments and safeguarding fiscal sustainability, there is no alternative to increasing revenue and enhancing fiscal policy frameworks.

Therefore, modernizing revenue administration, streamlining tax expenditure, separating National Savings Certificates (NSC) from direct budget financing, and adopting a fuel pricing mechanism will help accommodate additional social, developmental, and climate-related spending.



To offset the high inflation, the central bank should closely monitor inflationary pressures and stand ready to normalize the further unstable economic situation, incurred by the Pandemic. An orderly exit from Covid-19 related financial policies remain important to reduce the build up of financial sector vulnerabilities. Addressing structural weaknesses in corporate governance, regulatory, supervisory, and the legal framework are important.



However, more decisive reforms are needed to facilitate country's transition out of the LDC status and to maintain competitiveness in a post-pandemic world. To support private sector-led growth, underpinned by exports and investments, structural reforms should be focused on improving governance, diversifying exports, increasing productivity, and building climate resilience to lift growth potential.



Under these circumstances, IMF reaffirms its commitment to support the government's reform efforts through policy advice and capacity building, including on monetary and fiscal policies, financial sector supervision and regulation, and macroeconomic statistics.



Since the global economic condition is turning back to the track and the domestic vaccination program progresses, growth is projected to increase to 7.1% in FY23. We hope that Bangladesh will be able to prove its resilience against C-19 pandemic, keeping the growth rate steady.