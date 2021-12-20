Video
Letter To the Editor

Repairing the road is essential

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

Dear Sir,
Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the Municipality regarding the wretched condition of the road leading from capital's Dayaganj to Jurain.

With a just a shower of rainfall, waterlogging takes in the road to worsen the normal course of life. Innumerable potholes in the road have made it dangerous for motorists and pedestrians. The deplorable condition of the road attributes to the traffic jam in the area regularly. Residents along with office goers are in deep distress and the road should be repaired without any further delay.

In spite of informing the local authority, no action has been taken. Therefore on behalf of the residents of the concerned area, I request the Municipal Corporation and higher authorities to survey the conditions of the road and to find a solution to this long-standing problem.

Robiul
Jurain, Dhaka



